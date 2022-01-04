CES 2022: Chipolo’s Latest Tracker with Find My Integration Ensures You Won’t Lose Your Wallet

Chipolo’s latest addition to its range of Apple Find My-compatible object trackers was announced at the ongoing CES 2022 event. The Chipolo CARD Spot is a flat card-shaped object tracker designed for wallets, ID cards, and such.

Chipolo’s CARD Spot works with the Apple Find My network, so once it is in your wallet and enabled, you can track it (and hence your wallet) down just like an AirTag or lost iPhone. You will be able to see the CARD Spot under the Items tab on your Find My app.

Like most other Find My-compatible devices, the CARD Spot can emit a sound if it is nearby. The Notify If Left Behind feature also works so you don’t accidentally forget your wallet when you leave someplace.

Chipolo claims that at 2.4mm thick, the CARD Spot is about as thick as the average bank card, so it would fit in your wallet without adding much bulk or bulging out like an AirTag. Despite that sleek form factor, the company claims that the CARD Spot’s battery can last for up to two years. What’s more, the object tracker is IPX5 certified for splash resistance so that the occasional splash won’t damage it.

Unfortunately, the user cannot replace the CARD Spot’s battery. To make up for this, Chipolo offers a renewal program where you can buy a new tracker at half the price. A pre-paid envelope to recycle your old tracker is also a part of the deal.

If you believe the two-year life isn’t a significant drawback, you can pre-order the Chipolo CARD Spot now from Chipolo’s website. You can pre-order one for $35 and a bundle of two for $60.

Alternatively, you could purchase a Chipolo ONE Spot launched earlier this year if you seek more versatility. Like an AirTag, this tracker costs just $28 and can be attached to just about anything. It is also fully supported by Apple’s Find My network. Alternatively, you can check out our list of top five AirTag alternatives.

Would you get the new CARD Spot or just use a cheaper ONE Spot for your wallet instead? Tell us in the comments below!