Deal: AirPods 3 Available for Their Lowest-Ever Price on Amazon

Amazon is offering some pretty solid deals on AirPods and select iPad Pro models. If you could not buy a gift for your family this holiday season, now might still be a good chance to pull the trigger.

AirPods Pro

While not the lowest, Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro to $190 — down from its retail price of $249. That’s a $59 discount, making the earbuds a pretty tempting buy. You get excellent battery life and ANC along with “Hey Siri” support on the AirPods Pro. Apple is expected to launch the second-gen Pro model with a more compact design and other improvements later this year. However, if you are looking for wireless earbuds to buy under $200 for your iPhone, the AirPods Pro makes for an excellent buy.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple’s third-gen AirPods have been out for only a few months now, but they are already being heavily discounted on Amazon. The wireless earbuds retail for $179, but Amazon has dropped its price to just $140. That’s the lowest price we have tracked for them so far, and you are unlikely to get a better deal anytime soon.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max offer excellent sound quality and ANC, but they are pretty expensive with a $549 price tag. Amazon is currently offering a $70 discount on the headphones, making them a pretty good buy. You can obviously get the Sony WH-1000XM4 or look for alternatives from Bose if you are not looking to spend a fortune on headphones.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

M1 iPad Pro

Amazon has selected 12.9-inch iPad Pro models on sale with a $100 discount. You can purchase the base model with 128GB storage for $999 instead of $1,099. The 512GB model also sees a similar $100 discount.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

Found a better deal on the AirPods or the M1 iPad Pro lineup? Drop a comment and share them with our readers!