Deal: AirPods 3 Available for Their Lowest-Ever Price on Amazon

Posted by on Jan 15, 2022 in Deals
AirPods Pro

Amazon is offering some pretty solid deals on AirPods and select iPad Pro models. If you could not buy a gift for your family this holiday season, now might still be a good chance to pull the trigger.

While not the lowest, Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro to $190 — down from its retail price of $249. That’s a $59 discount, making the earbuds a pretty tempting buy. You get excellent battery life and ANC along with “Hey Siri” support on the AirPods Pro. Apple is expected to launch the second-gen Pro model with a more compact design and other improvements later this year. However, if you are looking for wireless earbuds to buy under $200 for your iPhone, the AirPods Pro makes for an excellent buy.

AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple’s third-gen AirPods have been out for only a few months now, but they are already being heavily discounted on Amazon. The wireless earbuds retail for $179, but Amazon has dropped its price to just $140. That’s the lowest price we have tracked for them so far, and you are unlikely to get a better deal anytime soon.

AirPods Max

AirPods Max Top Features

The AirPods Max offer excellent sound quality and ANC, but they are pretty expensive with a $549 price tag. Amazon is currently offering a $70 discount on the headphones, making them a pretty good buy. You can obviously get the Sony WH-1000XM4 or look for alternatives from Bose if you are not looking to spend a fortune on headphones.

M1 iPad Pro

Amazon has selected 12.9-inch iPad Pro models on sale with a $100 discount. You can purchase the base model with 128GB storage for $999 instead of $1,099. The 512GB model also sees a similar $100 discount.

Found a better deal on the AirPods or the M1 iPad Pro lineup? Drop a comment and share them with our readers!