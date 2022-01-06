Google Bringing Its AirDrop and Spatial Audio Rival to Windows and Android TVs in 2022

In an attempt to lure more customers towards its Pixel phones and Wear OS smartwatches, Google plans to rip off some popular features seen on iPhones and Apple Watch, such as Spatial Audio and AirDrop.

At CES 2022, Google announced several improvements in the pipeline spanning the company’s software platforms and Microsoft Windows too. First off, Nearby Share will be expanded to add support for Windows, making it a worthy rival to Apple’s AirDrop that lets users share files across devices on the same Wi-Fi network. This change could improve the file sharing experience across Chrome OS, Android, and Windows.

Google also plans to expand Fast Pair to Windows, Google TV, and Android TV so you can connect wireless headphones and other peripherals to your computer or smart TV with just one tap.

Another upcoming feature seemingly inspired by Apple is similar to Spatial Audio. With compatible wireless audio gear, the feature would adapt sound based on your head movements, so the sound seems to be coming from the general direction of your screen. It is unclear if Google only plans to bring this feature to Android or if an implementation for Windows is in the works as well. Although Android supports basic Spatial Audio on some music services, the device and services compatible with this extended rollout have not been revealed.

Google also plans to mimic Unlock with the Apple Watch—one of the best WatchOS features. The company’s implementation would give smartwatches running Wear OS the ability to unlock Android devices and Chromebooks based on proximity. The feature could be a boon in the post-pandemic era where face unlock is rendered useless by masks.

Google did not confirm release timelines for any of these features yet but said they would release in 2022, and many of them won’t require a full Android OS update. Given that it is Google and Android here, we don’t expect the rollout to be simultaneous and seamless as Apple products. Would you switch to Android/Windows if these features are copied from the Apple ecosystem? Tell us in the comments section below!