Gurman: iMac Pro to Feature Similar Design as M1 iMac

Mark Gurman believes that Apple will bring back the iMac Pro this year with a new design similar to the new 24-inch iMac, albeit with a bigger display. Unlike the redesigned iMac, though, the new iMac Pro is not expected to be available in the same bright set of colors.

The new iMac Pro will feature Apple’s ‘Pro’ chips — the M1 Pro and M1 Max, and it will replace the 27-inch Intel-based iMac in the company’s existing lineup. Apple may offer the upcoming iMac Pro with a bigger 120Hz ProMotion display, with other key specs remaining the same as the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Apple officially stopped selling the iMac Pro in March 2021. The company first launched the product as a stop-gap solution for pro users until it launched the existing Mac Pro.

Apart from the redesigned iMac Pro, Gurman also believes that Apple will launch the redesigned AirPods Pro, a new high-end Mac mini with faster M1 Pro/Max chips, a redesigned MacBook Air with M2 chip, and more. This spring, Apple is expected to hold an event to announce the iPhone SE, new iPad Air with updated internals, and the high-end Mac mini. The company is seemingly holding back the launch of other major products for the second half of the year, with Gurman claiming it would have a busy fall with the widest array of new product launches.