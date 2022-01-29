How to Quickly Convert Images in Finder in macOS Monterey 

If you are still using third-party apps to convert images on your Mac, you are probably unaware of macOS Monterey’s nifty image converter. Thanks to the integration of a default Quick Action, you can now convert images directly in Finder on macOS Monterey.

So, how does this neat feature work? For those uninitiated, Quick Action is an Automator workflow that has existed on Mac since macOS Mojave. It’s designed to add automation to your everyday tasks, such as creating a PDF or rotating an image without needing to open an app.

With the addition of the “Convert Image” Quick Action, it’s now possible to convert an image from one format to another or batch convert selections. What’s more, you can also take advantage of this Automator workflow to change the file size and remove the file’s metadata depending on your needs. Let me show you how it works!

Step 1: To get going, right-click (or Ctrl-click) an image file or simply drag a selection box over several images.

Step 2: Now, a contextual menu will pop up with multiple options. Click on Quick Actions and then select Convert Images.

Step 3: Next, you need to choose a preferred image format such as JPEG, PNG, and HEIF. Also, select a desired output file size (small, medium, large or actual) as per your needs.

Step 4: Next up, if you want to preserve the original metadata of the image, make sure the box beside Preserve Meta is checked.

Step 5: Finally, click on Convert to “Format,” and you are good to go!

It’s worth pointing out that your converted images will be saved in the same folder as the original image. Quick Actions also show up on the Finder preview page when viewing a folder containing images.

While the big-ticket features like Digital Legacy, iCloud Account Recovery, and the Mail Privacy Protection have caught the most attention, nifty features like Quick Notes, Smart Notes Folders, and the Convert Image Quick Action workflow seems to have flown under the radar. Have you discovered any hidden features in macOS Monterey? If yes, be sure to let us know down below in the comments section.