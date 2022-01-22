How to Quickly Enable Portrait Mode in WhatsApp and FaceTime Video Calls

Apple debuted Portrait mode blurs that background in the photo and emphasizes your face to make for great professional shots with the release of the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. With iOS 15, Apple has brought the same functionality to all video calling apps such as WhatsApp and FaceTime on iPhone. Here’s how you can use portrait mode during WhatsApp and FaceTime video calls.

Portrait mode is already popular in enterprise software like Zoom and Teams to hide the messy background. With the latest iOS update, anyone can use the same function on WhatsApp, FaceTime, or Telegram.

Use Portrait Mode During WhatsApp Video Calls

Follow the steps below to blur your background during WhatsApp video calls on iPhone.

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp and start a video call with any contact.

Step 2: During the video call, swipe down from the upper right corner and reveal the Control Center. If you are using iPhone with a home button, swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen.

Step 3: You will see an indicator displaying WhatsApp accessing the camera. Tap on the Effects menu.

Step 4: Portrait mode would be disabled for WhatsApp. Tap on it and enable Portrait mode.

Swipe up and go back to the ongoing WhatsApp video call. You will see the portrait mode in action, blurring the background.

To disable Portrait mode during WhatsApp calls, you can go back to the same menu and turn off the effect.

Use Portrait Mode in FaceTime Video Calls

Portrait mode is available in FaceTime video calls as well. Here’s how you can use it.

Step 1: Open FaceTime and start a video call.

Step 2: Tap on your preview, and it will expand the menu.

Step 3: Tap on the Portrait mode icon at the upper left corner, and FaceTime will blur the background.

In our testing, Portrait mode worked without any issues during FaceTime video calls. However, unlike Zoom or Google Meet, you don’t have an option to change the background here.

Apart from Portrait mode, Apple has added several new features to FaceTime in iOS 15.

Go ahead, give it a try. Just make sure your phone is running the latest iOS 15 update. Send your questions our way in the comments section below.