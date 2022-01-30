How to Use WhatsApp on iPad

It’s 2022, and WhatsApp has yet to release a standalone iPad app. That’s about to change with WhatsApp’s new multi-beta device function. Until WhatsApp makes it official and develops an iPad app, you must rely on WhatsApp Web to view and reply to WhatsApp messages on the iPad.

Don’t get your hopes high, though. We will also share some of the limitations you might encounter while using WhatsApp on iPad via Safari.

Set Up and Use WhatsApp on iPad

WhatsApp’s multi-device function allows you to use WhatsApp on up to four devices even when the primary device doesn’t have an internet connection.

Join WhatsApp Multi-Device Beta

First, we will show you how to join the Multi-Device Beta program for WhatsApp so that you can enjoy messaging on iPad without relying on iPhone. Follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on iPhone and go to the Settings menu.

Step 2: Select Linked Devices, tap on join and close the app.

Note that multi-device support isn’t available to everyone yet. If it’s not showing up in WhatsApp Settings, you may need to skip this step and move ahead.

Setup WhatsApp in Safari for iPad

We will rely on WhatsApp Web to use the IM (instant messaging) app on the iPad. For WhatsApp Web, we will showcase the steps with Safari.

Step 1: Open Safari on iPad and visit web.whatsapp.com. A QR code should appear.

Note that if you cannot see the QR code, your iPad is probably running an older version of iPadOS. You need to tap on the three-dot menu beside the address bar and request the desktop site.

Step 2: Move to your iPhone and open WhatsApp. Here, go to Settings > Linked Devices menu.

Step 3: Tap on Link a Device, and it will open the device camera to scan the QR code.

Step 4: Point the iPhone towards the iPad, scan the QR code, and voila!

You will see all your WhatsApp chats appear on your iPad. You can now send messages, images, videos, documents, etc., to your WhatsApp contacts on iPad.

Add WhatsApp Web Shortcut on iPad Home Screen

Using the trick above, you must open Safari every time just to use WhatsApp. Apple does offer an option to add WhatsApp as a home screen shortcut on iPad. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Visit web.whatsapp.com on Safari on iPad.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dot menu in the browser tab.

Step 3: Select Add to Home Screen, and you will see the WhatsApp shortcut icon appear on the iPad home screen.

Before adding WhatsApp to the home screen, you have an option to rename the app. Check the name and web address. Then tap on Add at the top.

Now WhatsApp access is only one touch away on your iPad. As soon as you tap on the WhatsApp icon, it will open WhatsApp Web in Safari on iPad.

This is just a web shortcut for WhatsApp. You won’t be able to see WhatsApp in the App Library, and you won’t have any widgets to utilize either.

Limitations of WhatsApp on iPad

WhatsApp on iPad is simply a web wrapper for now. It carries the same functions (and limitations) as the WhatsApp Web version.

Average performance. Occasional lag here and there. Not on par with a native app.

No video and voice call function.

It will use contacts saved on your iPhone and not your iPad.

There you have it! Follow the steps above and enjoy WhatsApp on iPad. While it does have several limitations, WhatsApp via Safari is good enough to reply to messages without pulling out your iPhone.