CES 2022: Hyper Unveils Turntable Dock for iMac and Thunderbolt 4 GaN Power Hub

At CES 2022, Hyper launched two new products—the HyperDrive Turntable Dock and the Hyper Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub. They are designed to enhance the connectivity Macs offer but in starkly different ways.

HyperDrive Turntable Dock

As the name suggests, the HyperDrive Turntable Dock is a turntable for the 24-inch iMac that doubles up as a dock. It sits underneath the All-in-one and allows the computer to swivel 360 degrees with little effort, zero lifting necessary. Hyper claims that the product is ideal for when the iMac is used in collaborative environments, or if you want to readjust the integrated webcam.

If you’re wondering how your iMac would twirl with all the connected cables, the Turntable Dock has 10 ports, including HDMI out, an SD card slot, a MicroSD card slot, one USB-C, and four USB-A ports.

The dock isn’t just a stand with a bearing inside. It can ingeniously house up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe or M.2 SATA storage. Moreover, these drives can be swapped easily because Hyper opted for a push-to-release enclosure design instead of other fasteners that would require tools.

You can order the HyperDrive Turntable Dock from Hyper’s website today. The product is priced at $199.99.

Hyper Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub

The Power Hub is Hyper’s idea of a Thunderbolt 4 hub that allows you to enhance the number of available ports on any Mac you connect to it. However, it is geared towards MacBook users who value portability and connectivity. One port would be used to connect to the Mac while the other three ports can be hooked up to other devices such as eGPUs or daisy-chained.

Each of these three ports can be used for 15W power delivery too, thanks to the internalized Gallium Nitride power source. Meanwhile, the connected Mac can draw 96W of power. So, the Hyper Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub can comfortably recharge your 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Intel-powered Mac users can benefit from the hub’s 32Gbps PCIe data transfer speed, making it suitable for use with external GPUs. Hyper claims it can help drive a single 8K display at 30Hz, or two 4K displays at 60Hz.

Hyper hasn’t yet revealed the Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub’s pricing, although customers can head to its website and sign up to be notified when more information is available.