iMessage Bug in iOS 15 Prevents You from Turning off ‘Send Read Receipts’

Whether you find the Message app’s read receipts useful or annoying, not having control over the feature is far worse. Several iPhone users have recently reported a bug where even with the Send Read Receipts option disabled, the people they interact with on the app can see when they read messages.

Apple has a system-wide setting that lets you enable or disable read receipts in the Messages app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The setting syncs across all the devices logged into your Apple ID. A bug has now surfaced that refuses to respect your preference to hide the read receipts on iOS 15. Users facing this issue claim a mismatch between their settings across their Apple devices.

On iPhone and iPad, you can find the read receipts setting under Settings > Messages > Send Read Receipts. On your Mac, open Messages > Preferences > iMessage and check or uncheck the box next to Send Read Receipts.

The read receipts issue was reportedly found on older releases of iOS and iPadOS as well. iPhone and iPad users facing the bug in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 respectively have found rebooting their device as a temporary workaround. However, there is no lasting solution for this issue currently.

Besides this, several other bugs were identified with the initial release of iOS 15. Some users reported an iPhone Storage Full error after upgrading to iOS 15 despite having oodles of free space. Others claimed that custom notification sounds for the Mail app don’t play, and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max automatically switched to the camera’s macro mode when they were too close to a subject. Apple has since added a dedicated toggle for macro mode.

