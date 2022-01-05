Instagram Testing Feed Changes with Posts in Chronological Order

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that the image and video-sharing platform would kick off the new year by experimenting with three different home screen views. Two of these views will display posts in chronological order instead of relying on the algorithm.

According to Mosseri’s tweet, the experiment is another way Instagram hopes to give its users more control over the content they consume. Outlining the upcoming changes, he says Instagram would soon have three different Feeds in the Home tab.

Testing Feed Changes 👀 We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– Home

– Favorites

– Following We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

The first would be called “Home,” where Instagram will sort content using its algorithm as it does today. The second Feed would be called “Favorites,” a derivative of the Home Feed, consisting of posts from people you prioritize over others. We believe it could be related to the Close Friends feature the platform already has. The third experimental Feed would be called “Following,” It would show you posts from accounts you follow, sorted in chronological order. You would be able to pick a Feed you want to see from a drop-down menu in the top left-hand side of the app’s interface.

In June last year, Mosseri defended the algorithmic Feed saying a chronological approach makes it “impossible for most people to see everything, let alone all the posts they cared about.” He even added that it caused people to miss “70% of all their posts in Feed.” Instagram was compelled to develop a chronological Feed option after the platform’s addictive nature, and impact on youth drew criticism. A Senate hearing where Mosseri said he supports “giving people the options to have a chronological Feed” catalyzed the process. The social media platform previously said the feature had been in development for “months,” and now it is finally rolling out.

Mosseri says that these experimental variations of the Feed have begun rolling out and would reach users “over the next couple of weeks.” Instagram hopes to roll it out as a feature in the first half of this year.

What do you think of the upcoming changes and implementation of the chronological Feed? Is this the final nail in the coffin for Instagram’s algorithm? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.