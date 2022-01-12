iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 Download Available Now



Apple today started rolling out the iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 update for all compatible iPhones and iPads. This is a relatively minor update from Apple aimed at fixing some underlying bugs with CarPlay and iMessage.

Apple’s release notes for iOS 15.2.1 highlights the following changes:

Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link

Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input

iOS 15.2.1 also contains a security fix for a HomeKit bug that could crash your iPhone or iPad.

You can install the iOS 15.2.1 update on your iPhone or iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The update weighs around 700-970MB depending on your iPhone or iPad model. For a bug fixing update, this is surely a hefty download.

iOS 15.2.1 is not expected to contain any other changes. iOS 15.2 was the last major release from Apple in December last year with support for Apple Music Voice plan, App Privacy Report, CSAM in Messages, and more.