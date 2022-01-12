iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 Download Available Now

Apple’s release notes for iOS 15.2.1 highlights the following changes:
- Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link
- Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input
iOS 15.2.1 also contains a security fix for a HomeKit bug that could crash your iPhone or iPad.
You can install the iOS 15.2.1 update on your iPhone or iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The update weighs around 700-970MB depending on your iPhone or iPad model. For a bug fixing update, this is surely a hefty download.
iOS 15.2.1 is not expected to contain any other changes. iOS 15.2 was the last major release from Apple in December last year with support for Apple Music Voice plan, App Privacy Report, CSAM in Messages, and more.