iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Apple today released the second beta of iOS 15.3 to developers. The first beta was released late last year and did not pack any notable changes.

As of now, it is unclear if the second iOS 15.3 beta brings any changes and features to the table or not.

If you have the iOS 15 beta profile installed on your iPhone, you can grab the iOS 15.3 beta update right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. You can also follow the same steps to install the iPadOS 15.3 beta on your iPad or iPad Pro. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

Alongside iOS 15.3, Apple also seeded the second beta of watchOS 8.4 to developers.

The first public beta of the OS should be available to public beta testers within 24 hours from now. Apple should release iOS 15.3 to the public sometime in Q1 2022. Apple also started rolling out the iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 updates for all compatible iPhones and iPads today.

If you find any notable changes in iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 beta 2, drop a comment and let us know!