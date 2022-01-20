iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 Release Candidate Download Available Now

Apple today released the Release Candidate of iOS 15.3 to developers. The first beta was released late last year while the second beta was released last week. It is unusual for Apple to seed a Release Candidate after just two beta releases. However, iOS 15.3 does not look like a major update as the first two betas did not contain any major changes.

iOS 15.3 Release Candidate carries the build number 19D49. The company will likely release iOS 15.4 with some major new features and additions sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

If you have the iOS 15 beta profile installed on your iPhone, you can grab the iOS 15.3 beta update right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. You can also follow the same steps to install the iPadOS 15.3 beta on your iPad or iPad Pro. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

Alongside iOS 15.3, RC Apple also seeded the RC of watchOS 8.4 to developers. The punlic release of the OS should happen early next week provided Apple does not find any show stopping bugs in the RC.

If you find any notable changes in iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 RC, drop a comment and let us know!