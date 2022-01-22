iOS 15.3 Release Time in Your Time Zone

iOS 15.3 will be the third major point release of iOS 15 from Apple since it first released the OS to the public in September 2021. Unlike iOS 15.1 and iOS 15.2, though, iOS 15.3 does not pack any significant new features or changes. After seeding the Release Candidate of the OS to the public a few days ago, the company is now expected to release the final build to the public early next week. If you are looking forward to iOS 15.3, you can find its release time in your time zone below.

iOS 15.3 will patch a major Safari bug in iOS 15 that could potentially leak your personal data and allow websites to track your browsing history. This is a major low-level bug which is why Apple is rolling out an OS update to fix the issue. The company should release iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 for all compatible iPhones and iPads on Monday, 24 January at around 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m.

Click on the image to expand it…

If not mentioned, you can find the release time in your time zone here.

Once iOS 15.3 is released, you will be able to update your iPhone from Settings -> General -> Software Update. Alongside iOS 15.3, Apple should also release macOS Monterey 12.2 and watchOS 8.4 to the public, with the latter containing a fix for the Apple Watch charging bug.

iOS 15.4 should be Apple’s next major point release that should come with some new features and enhancements. Its first beta should drop soon after the release of iOS 15.3. What features are you looking forward to Apple adding to it?