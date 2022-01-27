iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Just a day after releasing iOS 15.3 to the public, Apple has released the first beta of iOS 15.4 to developers and beta testers.

iOS 15.3 only contained some major security patches and no new features. iOS 15.4 is expected to contain some major new enhancements and changes.

You can download the iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4 beta 1 on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if you have the developer beta profile installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

Alongside iOS 15.4, Apple also seeded the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.3 and tvOS 15.4 to developers.

If you find any notable new features or improvements in iOS 15.4 beta, drop a comment and share them with us!