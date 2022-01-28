iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 Beta Features: What’s New

Apple today released the first beta of iOS 15.4 to developers. Unlike iOS 15.3, iOS 15.4 packs several new features and changes. Below is everything new that we have found in iOS 15.4 beta so far.

iOS 15.4 is easily the most feature-rich update for the OS so far, with new features like Universal Control, Face ID with a Mask, new emojis, and more.

Face ID With a Mask

This is undoubtedly the highlight of iOS 15.4. The feature will allow iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users to unlock their phones using Face ID while still wearing masks.

Apple already offers an ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ feature for this, but it requires one to use an Apple Watch. However, this new feature will recognize you by identifying the “unique features around the eye area.” A Full Face ID scan will still be more secure, but this is a welcome middle ground from Apple.

Not only can you set up Face ID to be used with a mask, but also with glasses! (iOS 15.4 Beta 1) pic.twitter.com/HGRFwR5SaB — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) January 27, 2022

Universal Control

Initially demoed at WWDC 2021 when Apple first unveiled macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15, Universal Control has taken its sweet time to arrive, even in beta form.

Universal Control will allow you to control and seamlessly transfer files between your Mac and iPad using the same keyboard and mouse. The feature requires your iPad to be running iPadOS 15.4 and your Mac to be on macOS Monterey 12.3.

iPad Keyboard Brightness

You can add a Keyboard brightness option in iPadOS 15.4 Control Center that will allow you to adjust the backlighting of the connected keyboard. The feature works with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, but it is unclear if it works with third-party keyboards with a backlight or not.

New Emoji

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 add 37 new emoji along with over 70+ skin additions. These additions are a part of Emoji 14 that comes with new emojis like melting face, saluting face, pregnant man, face with a peeking eye, more. Head over to Emojipedia to find more details about the new emoji.

Notes in iCloud Keychain

Slowly but steadily, Apple is turning iCloud Keychain into a full-fledged password manager. iOS 15.4 beta adds a new notes section in iCloud Keychain that lets you save notes alongside any login details that you save.

SharePlay Directly from Music App

SharePlay has been directly integrated into the Music app in iOS 15.4 beta 1. This will allow you to directly SharePlay and listen to your favorite song/playlist or album with your friends right from within the Music app.

The SharePlay option will also show up in the Share menu in iOS 15.4.

Apple Card Widget

There’s a new Apple Card widget in iOS 15.4 that will show your wallet balance and spending activity.

Vaccine Record in Health App

You can scan the QR code on your COVID-19 vaccination certificate and save it in the Health app on your iPhone in iOS 15.4.

Notify to Run Option in Shortcuts

The Shortcuts app in iOS 15.4 offers an option to enable/disable the notification that pops up whenever a personal automation is triggered.

Customize Left/Right Swipe in Notes App

You can customize the left and right corner swipes to Quick Note, screenshot, or Off in the Notes app on your iPhone/iPad in iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4.

Noticed any other changes in iOS 15.4 beta? Drop a comment and share them with us.