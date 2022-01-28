iOS 15.4 Will Let Third-Party Apps Use iPhone 13 Pro’s 120Hz ProMotion Displays to the Fullest

Since the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max launched with 120Hz ProMotion displays, third-party apps have been hamstrung by a Core Animation bug that capped their maximum usable framerate to 60Hz. Apple seems to have fixed this bug with the iOS 15.4 beta build that was rolled out to developers earlier this week.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have been available to customers for several months. However, the Core Animation bug prevented developers of third-party applications from taking full advantage of the potent 120Hz refresh rate display. The hardware allows for smooth scrolling experiences and an improved visual experience while gaming.

Christian Selig, the developer of the award-winning Reddit app Apollo, tweeted that an Apple representative informed him of the Core Animation fix in iOS 15.4 beta. The developer later confirmed that the fix had been implemented.

Yay, got a little message from someone at Apple today that this is fixed in the iOS 15.4 betas and all apps automatically get 120 Hz animations on supported iPhones going forward, and just confirmed myself. (See attached, 1/120 = 8.33 ms) 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/EtZ9zkrM6S pic.twitter.com/04cl8uLb11 — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) January 27, 2022

So, if you have an iPhone with a ProMotion display, you could soon experience more fluid scrolling and animations in apps. The smoothness helps the user interface appear more cohesive and well-integrated. That said, we are surprised it took Apple four iterations of iOS after the iPhone 13 launch to finally fix a bug that was significantly detrimental to the user experience.

Besides this fix, iOS 15.4 beta brings a host of useful new features, including new emoji, Universal Control, and Apple Card widget.

Do you think Apple should have addressed the Core Animation bug sooner? Let us know in the comments section below.