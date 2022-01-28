iOS 15.4 Will Let You ‘Use Face ID with a Mask’ on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

The iOS 15.4 update is now available to developers and Apple has added a useful new feature that will allow you to use Face ID even when you’re wearing a face mask.

The new option changes how Face ID works, but requires an iPhone 12 or a newer model to work. The new feature allows Face ID to scan the area around the eye when you’re wearing a mask, allowing it to recognize you when you are wearing a mask. The new implementation is less secure but certainly beats Unlock with Apple Watch in terms of convenience, which requires one to have an Apple Watch.

On the downside, the improved Face ID is limited to only the newest iPhones, although Face ID itself has been around for several years now. Face ID will only work with a mask on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series.

The set-up screen for the feature notes that it doesn’t work with sunglasses but you could set it up to recognize the spectacles you wear regularly. That said, Apple has not provided an explanation what Face ID with a mask is limited to the newer iPhone models while the iPhone 11 and older devices miss out.

iOS 15.4 beta comes with plenty of other new features including new emoji, Universal Control, Apple Card widget, and more.

Do you prefer the Unlock with Apple Watch feature or would you use the new Face ID with a mask? Tell us in the comments section.