iPad Air 5 to Feature A15 Chip, 5G Support, and Center Stage Camera

Apple plans to release the fifth-gen iPad Air with an A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage support. The report from Japanese blog Mac Otakara claims that Apple could announce the iPad Air 5 alongside the iPhone SE 3 at a spring 2022 event.

There will not be any design changes in the upcoming iPad Air model, with the display size also remaining intact at 10.9-inch. This will be more of an internal refresh that will focus on the faster A15 chip and 5G. The single-camera setup at the rear will remain intact, with Apple not planning on adding a secondary camera sensor with this refresh. This camera will be paired with a quad-LED True Tone flash.

Apple last refreshed the iPad Air in September 2020 with a completely new design, a 10.9-inch display, USB-C port, and an A14 Bionic chip. Despite launching after the M1 iPad Pro, the tablet missed out on Center Stage stage support for the front camera. Even the cheaper 10.2-inch iPad got an upgraded camera in its last refresh to support this feature. The upcoming iPad Air refresh should be available at the same $599 price point as its predecessor.

Apple is also expected to refresh the iPad Pro lineup with a faster chip and MagSafe charging support. While there were rumors of the upcoming models featuring a glass back, a new report claims that’s not going to happen due to reliability concerns.

