All Non-Pro iPhone 14 Models Could Sport ProMotion Displays, 6GB RAM

In a research note for Haitong International Securities, analyst Jeff Pu claims that all the upcoming iPhone 14 variants, including the non-Pro models, will sport 6GB of RAM and 120Hz ProMotion variable refresh rate displays.

In the research note, the analyst detailed his expectations for the iPhone 14 lineup expected to debut sometime in September 2022. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the only models equipped with 6GB of RAM. Based on a “supply chain check,” Pu claims that all the iPhone 14 models would pack 6GB of RAM due to cost considerations. This contradicts previous rumors from Pu that the iPhone 14 series would feature 8GB of RAM.

Additionally, Pu speculates that the iPhone 14 series would feature a ProMotion variable refresh rate display, a feature found only on the Pro models in the iPhone 13 models. The variable refresh rate allows the iPhone to vary the screen refresh rate based on the displayed content. It helps enhance smoothness when scrolling in menus or gaming and conserves battery when displaying static frames.

Pu also corroborates the rumor from reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and TrendForce that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would sport a 48MP wide-angle camera unit. According to Pu, iPhone 14 Pro variants will offer at least 256GB of storage instead of 128GB on the current-generation equivalents. Pu also claims Apple will drop the “mini” moniker with the upcoming lineup and call the models:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

That said, one should take these rumors with a pinch of salt because Jeff Pu doesn’t have an established track record similar to the likes of Kuo. Would these rumored upgrades be sufficient to warrant an upgrade? Tell us in the comments section below.