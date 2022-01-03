Analyst: iPhone 15 Pro Could Feature 10x Optical Zoom Periscope Lens

According to analyst Jeff Pu, at least one of the upcoming iPhone 15 models that would debut in 2023 would feature a periscope camera capable of up to 10x optical zoom.

Rumors suggesting that the iPhone would get a periscope camera have been afloat since early 2020. Back then, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to speculate about the possibility. He initially claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro would feature a periscope camera but later backtracked saying the feature will make its debut on the iPhone 15. Since then, Apple has even patented a periscope camera system.

In a periscope camera system, the sensor is placed in a plane perpendicular to the phone’s back instead of in a parallel plane. A mirror is used to reflect the light from the scene towards the camera sensor. The optical zoom is enabled by a multi-part lens assembly stacked vertically in planes parallel to the image sensor. After getting reflected by the mirror, the light rays pass through the lenses and are projected onto the sensor. The most significant advantage of the periscope system is that complicated lens assemblies such as those for telephoto lenses can be crammed into the compact form factor of a smartphone body. For the end-user, the periscope cameras enable high optical zoom so you could take razor-sharp photos from afar with minimal distortion and loss in clarity.

Apple would be rather late to add a periscope lens to the iPhone in 2023. Several flagship Android smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Huawei P30 Pro already sport periscope cameras. Until Apple catches up, iPhone users are limited to the 3x optical zoom the telephoto lens offers.

