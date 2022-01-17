Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young claims that the 2023 iPhone SE 4 could feature a 5.7-inch display and debut in 2023 instead of 2024. The analyst also mentioned that the 2022 iPhone SE 3 is likely to be rebadged as the iPhone SE+ 5G and it would have a 4.7-inch LCD screen.

Previous rumors indicated that the fourth-generation iPhone SE would launch in 2024, but Young claims that a 2023 launch is more likely. He adds that the device could have a 5.7-inch screen.

Next SE model is rumored to be called SE+ 5G and will have a 4.7" LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7" or a 6.1" display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7". May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 17, 2022

In his tweet, Young claims that the 2022 iPhone SE 3 could be renamed the iPhone SE+ 5G. It was earlier rumored to pack a 5.7-inch or 6.1-inch screen but is now expected to have a smaller 4.7-inch LCD panel just like the current-generation iPhone SE. However, the internals could be refreshed with an A15 Bionic chip and support for 5G.

Our Take

Based on Ross’ tweet and previous speculation, we believe the 2022 iPhone SE will not be a significant upgrade over the current-gen model. However, the inclusion of 5G could prompt a lot of iPhone SE owners to upgrade to the new model.

That said, we would take the new “iPhone SE+ 5G” name rumor with a pinch of salt. Do you think Apple will not make the 2022 iPhone SE larger? Tell us in the comments section below.