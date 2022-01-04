2022: Kensington Unveils Magnetic Privacy Screens for New MacBook Pro

Kensington has announced the new MagPro Elite Privacy Screens for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at the ongoing CES 2022 event. The privacy screen reduces the usable viewing angle of the display.

As the name suggests, Kensington’s new MagPro Elite Privacy Screens can attach to your MacBook Pro using magnets. They narrow the viewing angle for your screen to 30 degrees on either side. Anyone viewing the protected screen from beyond that angle would just see a black screen. This add-on could help keep your activities on the MacBook safe from prying eyes in a café or workplace.

Kensington’s MagPro Privacy Screens have a cutout for the MacBook Pro’s notch as well. Its magnetic strips are thin enough that the MacBook Pro can be closed shut without removing the privacy screen or damaging the notebook’s chassis. Besides that, the privacy guards are reversible so that you can choose a matte or glossy finish based on your preference.

“Kensington is introducing a new line of MagPro™ Elite Privacy Screens for the new 2021 14” and 16” MacBook Pro. The new privacy screens conveniently attach to the MacBook Pro frame with magnets, eliminating the need for potentially damaging adhesives and complex setup processes. Featuring a reversible design that offers matte or glossy viewing options, the privacy screens narrow the field of vision to +/- 30 degrees to keep information on the screen private, and filters out harmful blue light rays by up to 22 percent to ease eye strain.”

Kensington did not reveal details about the pricing and availability of the MagPro Elite Privacy Screens. However, you could check out the product listing on Kensington’s website.