Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Feature Lossless Audio Support, Launch in Q4 2022

Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will feature Lossless audio support and a charging case with a built-in speaker. The earbuds will feature a sleek new design and are expected to launch in the last quarter of 2022.

Apple added Lossless audio and Hi-Res streaming support to Apple Music for free last year. While it is possible to enjoy Lossless audio on MacBooks, iPads, and HomePod, you cannot currently stream lossless music to AirPods Pro or AirPods Max due to bandwidth limitations of Bluetooth. They are limited to streaming music in the AAC codec. Apple’s VP of Acoustics, Gary Geaves, recently stated that Bluetooth was holding back the sound quality on the AirPods.

It will be interesting to see how Apple plans to bypass this limitation with the AirPods Pro 2 — it could debut AirPlay 3-like protocol for this.

As for the built-in speaker in the charging case, it will likely help improve the Find My functionality of the AirPods. Right now, while one can track the AirPods’ charging case using Find My, it is not possible to bring one’s attention to their exact location by playing a sound. With the small built-in speaker, Apple seemingly hopes to bypass this problem.

Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 2 will debut with a sleek new design featuring a shorter or stem-less design along with improved sound quality. With a rumored fourth quarter unveiling, it is possible that Apple will announce the AirPods Pro 2 in October or early November.

What are your expectations from the AirPods Pro 2? Are you looking forward to the new design? Or are you more interested in the ability to stream lossless audio?