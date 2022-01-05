Kuo: Apple’s AR/VR Headset ‘Pancake Lenses’ Will Allow for Lighter and Compact Design

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the company’s first AR/VR headset due to launch in late 2022 will feature two “3P pancake lenses.” This will allow the headset to have a lighter and more compact design.

The “pancake lenses” will feature a folded design to reflect light between the display and lenses. This will help Apple reduce the weight and thickness of its upcoming headset.

The analyst also believes that Apple’s AR/VR headset will launch towards the end of 2022, with shipments expected to ramp up in Q1 2023.

In recent months, the buzz around Apple’s AR/VR headset has increased, with multiple sources and rumors claiming a possible late 2022 launch. A recent rumor claims the headset will feature a three-display configuration consisting of two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel that will be used for low-resolution peripheral vision. Sony will supply the Micro OLED panels, with the AMOLED panels presumably sourced by Samsung.

Kuo previously detailed that Apple’s AR headset could feature 3D sensors for gesture capture and object detection. He also believes Apple will launch a follow-up sleeker second-gen headset in 2024. Additionally, the analyst has claimed that the chip inside the AR headset will feature M1 Mac-like computing power, which will also allow it to operate independently without being tethered to a Mac or iPhone.

There’s no word on the headset’s pricing, but the company has reportedly discussed pricing it around $3,000. While such a price would put the device out of the reach of most consumers, Apple is seemingly looking to target developers and high-end customers with the first iteration of the headset. It first wants to build a compelling ecosystem which should hopefully be ready by the time it is ready to launch the second iteration of the headset with a sleeker design.