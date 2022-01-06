Leaker: iPhone 14 Pro to Feature Under Display Face ID with Pill-Shaped Cutout

Reliable Apple leaker @dylandkt claims that the iPhone 14 Pro series will feature a hole-punch display with under-display Face ID. There have been multiple rumors about Apple switching to under the display Face ID and ditching the notch in this year’s iPhone, but this is the first time a reliable source has confirmed it.

The leaker also confirms that Face ID’s performance will not be negatively impacted by this change. Responding to a tweet, Dylan confirmed that the cutout would be pill-shaped.

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

Apple managed to reduce the size of the notch by about 30 percent on the iPhone 13 Pro series last year. While the notch does not affect usability in any way, most consumers are not exactly fond of it. However, the company has needed the notch so far to house sensors required for Face ID. Android manufacturers can get by with a circular cutout on their phone’s display, as they only rely on the front camera for face unlock.

Apart from ditching the notch, the iPhone 14 is rumored to feature a new design with a titanium chassis and a 48MP primary rear camera.

Despite the smaller notch on the iPhone 13 Pro series, Apple did not use the extra space that was freed up to show additional icons on the status bar. Hopefully, this won’t be the case with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as the pill-shaped cutout should free up substantial space in the status bar.

While the pill-shaped notch will remain exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple could bring the iPhone 13 Pro’s smaller notch to the non-Pro iPhone 14 models this year.