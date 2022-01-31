macOS Monterey 12.2 Causing Battery Drain Issues; iPhone Users Report Apple Wallet Sync Issues on iOS 15.3

Apple rolled out a slew of updates last week, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing as some users are reporting issues with Apple Wallet in iOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4. Additionally, Mac users are facing issues with Bluetooth in macOS 12.2, resulting in battery drain on some devices.

MacBook Owners Facing Bluetooth Battery Drain in macOS 12.2

Following the release of macOS 12.2, many users noticed that their Mac’s battery life drained from 100 to 0 percent overnight when in sleep mode. Some users observed that Bluetooth accessories are frequently causing a “DarkWake from Deep Idle” wake lock causing the Mac to wake up from sleep, resulting in battery drain. Both Intel-based Macs and M1-based Macs appear to be affected by the problem.

Whoa macOS 12.2 21D49 (the current version) is behaving like Windows! Battery went from full to 0% while on sleep mode overnight. Any fix, @AppleSupport? pic.twitter.com/w1kdJXyU7r — fishjourner (@fishjourner) January 29, 2022

Some users noted that disconnecting all Bluetooth accessories from the Mac resolved the issue. But this is far from ideal, as it strips away the Bluetooth functionality.

Apple Wallet Issues After Installing iOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4

The update woes continue with iOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4 updates. Some users took to Reddit and Apple’s Communities forum to voice their issues. They complained that the Wallet app has stopped syncing between the iPhone and Apple Watch on iOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4. Some users noted that cards and passes added to or removed from the iPhone Wallet were not correctly syncing with the Wallet app on their Apple Watch.

It appears that the issue only arises when items from the iPhone need to be in sync with the Apple Watch Wallet. On the other hand, removing cards and passes on the Apple Watch does not pose any problems, with the items being correctly synced with the iPhone Wallet.

Is There a Fix?

For now, the only way to prevent the battery drain issue in macOS 12.2 is to either shut down your MacBook instead of putting it to sleep or disconnect Bluetooth accessories entirely. It’s inconvenient, but it will have to do until the bug is fixed. Unfortunately, there seems to be no fix for the Wallet issue in iOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4. It appears that users who have reached out to Apple support have been told that the company is investigating the problem.