MagSafe Battery Pack Prototype Images Surface Online, Reveal Interesting Details

Images of the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack from when it was in a development stage have surfaced online. Understandably, the design is different from the product on store shelves today, but it lends a unique insight into Apple’s development process.

Images of the MagSafe Battery Pack prototype were shared by Twitter user ArchiveInternal. Some of the immediately apparent differences to the retail version we see today are the use of a glossy white plastic shell and different rear surface material. Additionally, the prototype’s identifier information is printed on the side, and the LED is on the rear instead of on the bottom.

The prototype doesn’t even have an embossed MagSafe alignment ring. Instead, a circular ring is faintly visible as a telltale sign of the built-in MagSafe technology. It is likely that the prototype pictured lacks the rubberized layer that we see on the production version of the MagSafe Battery Pack.

A prototype MagSafe Battery Pack. This unit has a side engraving and seems to be missing the fabric that is usually found on the front of these devices. There also seems to be a status LED on the front, a placement that didn’t make it to production (on bottom). #AppleInternal pic.twitter.com/eiSQ7oNzAQ — Internal Archive (@ArchiveInternal) January 5, 2022

Judging by the placement of the LED indicator, we believe this was an early prototype because once attached, the light would not be visible. The LED has been moved to the bottom adjacent to the Lightning port on the production version.

This isn’t the first instance of an Apple prototype with a peculiarly positioned LED indicator. An internal sample of the original AirPods also had an LED indicator inside the case, rendering it useless if the case was closed. Another interesting internal prototype that recently surfaced online was a pair of AirPods with a translucent shell.

If you are looking to buy a MagSafe Battery Pack for your iPhone because you are not satisfied with its battery life, check out some tips to fix the battery drain on your iPhone.

What do you think about Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack? Do you find the prototype more appealing? Tell us in the comments section below.