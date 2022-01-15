Netflix Is Again Raising Its Prices in the US and Canada by Up to $2

Netflix has once again raised its prices in the US and Canada, with its Premium plan now costing $20 per month. The price increase is between $1 to $2, depending on the plan you use.

The Basic Netflix plan, which was previously available for $8.99, will now cost $9.99 — a $1 increase. It lets subscribers watch content on one screen at any given time and does not support HD or 4K streaming. The Standard plan will now set you back by $15.49 per month — up from $13.99 per month and an increase of $1.49. This plan lets you watch content on two screens simultaneously and offers 1080p content streaming. The Premium plan is getting the biggest price bump of $2 and now costs $19.99. Previously, it was available for $17.99. It offers 4K streaming and the ability to stream content on four devices at once.

The new prices will be applicable for new subscribers from today itself while existing subscribers will get an email 30 days before the price hike comes into effect. The streaming service last raised its prices in October 2020 and in early 2019 before that. Following a price hike in October 2017, the Netflix Standard plan was available for $10.99 per month. Four years later, that same plan now costs $15.49. Netflix reduced its prices in India late last year, so it’s surprising to see the company increase its subscription prices in two of its key markets.

The price increase makes Netflix among the most expensive streaming services out there. Disney+ costs $7.99 per month, while a monthly subscription of Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99/month. Most friends and family tend to share a single Premium Netflix subscription to make the service a bit more affordable.