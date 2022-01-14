Rumor: Upcoming iPad Pro Could Feature Glass Apple Logo for MagSafe Charging

New iPad Pro models are expected to debut in the first half of this year, and rumor has it that Apple could include MagSafe wireless charging capability and a glass back design. However, a report claims that the design with an all-glass back could be shelved for now while MagSafe is still on the cards.

9to5Mac cites people familiar with Apple’s plan for the upcoming iPad design who claim the company was on the fence about the glass back design. On the one hand, it would allow better compatibility and charging speeds with MagSafe than an aluminum back. On the other hand, it would make the iPad more delicate for everyday users.

The report claims that Apple arrived at an ideal middle ground with iPad Pro prototypes with an aluminum back, but an Apple logo made with glass. The logo is more prominent and resembles the new MacBook Pro. Apple’s idea is to ensure that the wireless power transmission goes through the glass logo faster than through an all-aluminum back. Additionally, Apple has made the MagSafe magnets stronger to reduce the chances of accidentally knocking the upcoming iPad Pro off a charger.

The report’s other interesting details suggest that the upcoming iPad Pro would be available in sizes larger than 12.9 inches. Apple could also add a notch to the display, although we believe it would be asymmetrical when using the display in portrait mode.

Rumor has it that the upcoming iPad Pro would sport a larger battery than the current generation, and MagSafe charging speed would be faster than on the iPhone. The iPad could also sport a new processor based on the 3nm process and a camera module borrowed from the iPhone 13.

That said, the report only discusses prototype devices and doesn’t specify which of the features could be production-ready. Do you think Apple would add a large glass logo on an iPad’s back for faster MagSafe wireless charging at the cost of durability?