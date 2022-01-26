Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Will Launch on February 9

Samsung has sent out invites for its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9 at 10 AM ET, where it will announce the Galaxy S22 series to take on the iPhone 13 series. Like previous Galaxy Unpacked events held since 2020, this one will also be held virtually.

Samsung is hoping to set “The Epic Standard” with the Galaxy S22 series, which is expected to come with a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 chip, improved low-light imaging performance as evident from the teaser, and other improvements.

The S22 Ultra will be a Note 22 in disguise and will feature a dedicated S Pen slot. This will be the first time that Samsung will add an S Pen slot to a Galaxy S phone. It will continue to sport a 108MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and two zoom lenses. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are expected to feature a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a telephoto sensor. The phones are expected to offer up to 45W wired fast charging speeds.

Sometimes the only way forward is to break the rules that hold us back. Break through the night and experience the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked on February 9, 2022. Reserve now at https://t.co/XCRmcJ4tdJ pic.twitter.com/ciyAhYFt4v — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) January 25, 2022

Alongside the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is also expected to announce the Tab S8 series at the event. The company is allowing interested customers to reserve the Galaxy S22 series in the US and giving them a 50$ credit as a bonus.

The Korean giant has been struggling with the declining sales of its flagship Galaxy S lineup over the last few years, and it is hoping to break that trend with the Galaxy S22 series this year.