Senate Greenlights Bill That Would Allow Sideloading of Apps on iOS

In a win for entities hoping to regulate Big Tech companies, the US Senate Judiciary Committee approved antitrust regulation that would require Apple to allow app sideloading. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act was approved and will now move to the Senate floor for a vote.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the bill would require Apple to make considerable changes to the App Store if passed in its current form. The bill has rallied bipartisan support but raised concerns on both sides of the aisle. It is essentially designed to prevent Big Tech companies like Apple from favoring their own products and “abusing their gatekeeper power.” Besides Apple, the bill also targets the likes of Amazon, Google, and Meta.

The bill would force Apple to allow iPhone and iPad users to install apps from any source they please, much like on Android. Understandably, Apple isn’t keen to give up its control of the iOS ecosystem and App Store dominance. Earlier this week, it said the bill would make it virtually impossible to protect consumer privacy. Further, the iPhone maker called the bill a “big win” for bad actors and developers who collate and sell user data.

While some senators expressed concern that the bill has been drafted “too broadly” and could cause “collateral damage,” it has also gained the support of smaller companies such as Yelp and Sonos. On the other hand, Senator Dianne Feinstein critiqued the legislation. She said it targets just a few “specific companies,” Senator Alex Padilla opined that the bill would allow other companies in the market to continue doing the same things Big Tech companies are being prevented from.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hear other bills that target large tech companies as well. Do you believe this bill will be passed? How would it impact Apple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!