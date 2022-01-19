Supply Chain Rumor Suggests 2022 iPhone SE Will Launch in April-May

According to Display Supply Chain Analyst Ross Young, Apple’s suppliers will commence production of display panels for the 2022 iPhone SE 3 this month. He expects the device to debut in April or early May this year.

In a tweet about the 2022 iPhone SE 3, Young mentions that the Cupertino giant’s suppliers will start assembling and producing the iPhone SE 3 in March. Further, he adds that the company would launch the iPhone in the second half of April or early May. He also says that the iPhone SE 3 would be available to consumers from late in April or early May.

Apple 5G SE model starting panel production this month. Phone production likely from March. This means a launch is likely for 2H April/early May with shipments from late April or early May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 19, 2022

The Eurasian Economic Commission database was updated this week with the Apple smartphone SKUs that could correspond to the iPhone SE 3. The database is usually updated three months prior to retail availability. It means that the phone could be commercially available around April. The timeline of the database update indirectly corroborates Young’s speculation about the launch and production timeline for the 2022 iPhone SE 3.

Previous rumors suggest that the 2022 iPhone SE 3 will have a strong resemblance to the outgoing iPhone SE model. The upcoming iPhone SE is expected to sport a 4.7-inch display, an A15 Bionic processor, and 5G support. Meanwhile, reputed Apple analysts expect a significant overhaul of the iPhone SE in 2024.

What are your expectations from the 2022 iPhone SE 3? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.