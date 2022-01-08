Top Apple Stories of the Week: Apple Attains $3 Trillion Market Cap, Intel Demos iMessage on Evo PCs, More

In case you missed events and exciting news from the world of Apple this week, check out this roundup of top stories, so you’re all caught up with everything Apple.

In the first week of the new year, Apple started off with a bang, achieving the magical $3 trillion market cap on January 4 before any other company. Meanwhile at CES 2022 this week, Intel released its new Evo PCs with iMessage and Apple Watch integration. It also showed off a new chip claimed to be faster than the M1 Max. Meanwhile, a judge dismissed Cydia creator Jay Freeman’s antitrust complaint against Apple. Also, major US carriers agreed to delay commercial 5G rollout in some cities.

Apple started the year with a huge achievement this week. On January 4, the company reached a $3 trillion market capitalization. It is calculated as the total value of the company’s shares. The achievement came when the iPhone maker’s share price touched $182.86. Although the share price dropped during trading later that day, it cemented Apple’s spot in the history books as the first to reach the $3 trillion value.

The achievement is a significant feat for Apple, considering that the last year was plagued with industry-wide chip shortages and pandemic-induced supply chain difficulties. Apple reached a $1 trillion market cap in 2018 and has rapidly improved to triple that statistic in around three years. This is a testament to the company’s commitment to growth. In 2022, Apple will likely focus on new products and services while updating existing offerings.

At CES 2022 this week, Intel showcased its new Evo-branded PCs with iMessage and Apple Watch integration. The feature will come to Evo PCs by the end of 2022. The iMessage integration would allow Apple ecosystem users to enjoy seamless iMessage connectivity even on a Windows PC. Additionally, the chipmaker demonstrated Apple Watch integration so you could view your health data on a Windows PC. This integration has been enabled by technology developed by Screenovate, a company Intel acquired.

Intel also launched its new Core i9-12900HK chip for laptops at CES this week. It claims that the new chip offers better performance than Apple’s M1 Max SoC. The new chip can achieve a 5GHz Turbo Boost clock but at a 115W peak power draw significantly impacting battery life and thermal performance. Intel picked one benchmark score where its processor beat the M1 Max chip. The new Core i9 offers better performance per watt, but the M1 Max is more efficient. In other Intel news this week, the chipmaker snagged key Apple Silicon engineer Jeff Wilcox.

This week a rumor about the upcoming Apple mixed reality headset claimed that Apple would use a three-display configuration, including two 1.4-inch micro OLED panels with a 4K resolution and one AMOLED panel for low-resolution peripheral vision. The rumor comes from Display Supply Chain’s report about its 10 predictions for the display industry in 2022.

Another rumor this week from reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple’s headset that’s due to launch this year would feature two “three-part pancake lenses.” The lens design features elements that reflect light between the display and lenses. It would help shave product weight and improve its compactness. Kuo previously speculated that the headset would feature 3D sensors to enable object detection and gesture capture. He also believes Apple will release a sleeker second-generation headset in 2024.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who presided over the Epic Games vs. Apple trial, dismissed a suit filed by Cydia creator Jay Freeman alleging that Apple indulges in anticompetitive behavior. Freeman can amend the complaint and re-file it by January 19, and Apple will have until February 2 to respond to it. Cydia was an alternative to App Store for jailbroken iPhones and iPads. It was also the first app store to launch for the iPhone in 2008, debuting months before Apple’s App Store.

Freeman’s complaint filed in late 2020 alleges that Apple has an illegal monopoly over the app distribution system for iPhone and iPad because App Store is the only authorized marketplace. It also claims that Apple actively tried to “snuff out” third-party alternatives to the App Store. When the complaint was filed, Apple said it would review the suit but denied that its business was monopolistic. Today, Cydia’s store isn’t actively maintained due to waning interest in jailbreaking.

Verizon and AT&T along with the FCC have been in talks with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over the rollout of 5G wireless services around the US. This week, both carriers agreed to delay their plans for commercial deployment of the technology for two weeks upon the FAA’s request. Both AT&T and Verizon had previously refused to delay the 5G rollout.

The change of heart can be attributed to an impending lawsuit from the airline industry trade group, Airlines for America (A4A). In December last year, the group petitioned the FCC to delay the commercial 5G rollout near airport locations because it could lead to the cancellation of flights and hence delayed vaccine delivery amounting to over $1 billion in losses. The FAA said it would use the two-week window to ensure the 5G rollout causes minimal flight disruptions.

Other Top Apple Stories This Week:

Want a daily dose of Apple news? Make sure to follow our Twitter and Facebook social media handles. You can also subscribe to our daily newsletter, where we bring all the information from Apple’s world straight to your mailbox.