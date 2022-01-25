Twitter Flock Will Let You Share Your Tweets With a Closed Group of Up to 150 Friends

Back in July, Twitter shared that it was working on a feature that will send your tweets only to “Trusted Friends.” The company appears to have given it a new name now — Twitter Flock. However, this feature, which appears eerily similar to Instagram’s “close friends,” hasn’t rolled out for everyone yet.

Mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi was able to get a hold of the feature before it will be rolled out to all. Paluzzi noted that you will be able to add up to 150 friends to your Twitter Flock. You won’t have to worry about offending friends if you remove them from the list, as they won’t be notified of the change. The new feature will reportedly only allow friends in your Twitter Flock to view and reply to your tweets. This will help you streamline your tweets and ensure that they reach the right audience.

#Twitter continues to work on Twitter Flock by adding an explanation of how it works 👀 ℹ️ You can choose up to 150 people to include in your Twitter Flock 👥

ℹ️ People won't be notified if you remove them from the list 🔕 pic.twitter.com/xtGcDiHgxS — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 21, 2022

The developer also pointed out that if you’re a part of a friend’s Flock, you will be able to see a label beneath the tweet saying “You can see this Tweet because the author has added you to their Flock.” It appears that Twitter will add an audience option which will let you choose between Everyone and your Twitter Flock.

In September last year, Twitter launched a similar feature called Communities, which lets you engage with users having similar interests as you. It allows you to share tweets with a specific Community. On the other hand, it appears that Twitter Flock aims to be a place for more personal conversations among close friends. It may also be geared towards celebrities looking to share their tweets among friends without having to worry about trolls.

Twitter spokesperson Tatiana Britt told The Verge that ‘Twitter Flock’ is just a placeholder name. However, Britt didn’t have any further details to share about the upcoming feature.