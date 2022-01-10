How to Use AnyTrans to Save iPhone Messages to the Computer

Even though most have moved to instant messaging (IM) apps for communication, the US and a few regions still rely on iMessage and carrier messages to stay in touch with loved ones. Long conversations and hundreds of photos may lead to storage vows on your iPhone. It’s better to save them securely on a computer. Here’s how you can save iPhone messages to a computer.

The most obvious and straightforward way to back up those precious memories is by using iTunes. The program is available on the Microsoft Store, and it won’t take much time to install it on a computer.

Save iPhone Messages to the Computer Using iTunes

You can always use iCloud to perform a complete backup. However, you will be paying for one of the iCloud paid plans for a successful backup. That leaves us with iTunes software to perform a complete backup. Follow the steps below to save iPhone messages to the computer using iTunes:

Step 1: Download the iTunes app from the Microsoft Store on the computer.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone to the PC using a data cable and open the iTunes app.

Step 3: If asked for your device passcode or Trust This Computer, follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 4: Click on the phone icon at the top, and you will see all the phone information in iTunes.

Step 5: From the Backups menu, select This Computer and click on the Back Up Now button. Once the process ends, you will notice the date and time of the current backup on the computer.

iTunes Has Some Limitations

While iTunes works fine to save iPhone messages to a computer, it does come with a couple of limitations. For one, you don’t have an option to selectively backup iPhone messages only. You will have to perform the full backup, which may take a long time depending on the data stored on your iPhone.

Another issue is with the data restore process. You have no option to view the backed-up messages on the computer. You can only view messages on another iPhone or iPad. Even when restoring the backup, you must restore the entire backup file, and you can’t selectively choose to restore just the messages.

We have another solution to save iPhone messages to the computer to overcome these glaring limitations. Meet AnyTrans — a third-party software to save, view, and print iPhone messages on a computer.

What is AnyTrans, and Why Do You Need to Download It?

AnyTrans is the complete iPhone manager tool for your PC or Mac. It can selectively backup iPhone photos, videos, messages, audio recordings, and more. You can also transfer backups and restore WhatsApp messages from iPhone to Android or vice versa.

The software supports locally stored music and video files as well. All the action happens with one click – no need to go through dozens of steps to complete the transfer process.

As for messages backup, you have an option to export messages in various files formats such as TXT, PDF, or HTML. You no longer need to use another device to view backed-up messages. Since these messages are stored in familiar file formats, you can quickly view them on your PC.

What’s more? There is an option to print out messages as well. Now that you know how incredibly useful AnyTrans can be for your backups let’s see how easy it is to use this software to save iPhone messages to the computer.

Save iPhone Messages to the Computer Using AnyTrans

As you can see from the explanation above, there are more than enough reasons to use AnyTrans on a PC or Mac. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to backup iPhone messages to the computer with AnyTrans.

Step 1: Download AnyTrans software using the link below.

Download: AnyTrans

Step 2: After successful installation, open the app and connect your iPhone to the computer using a data cable.

Step 3: You will see your device information right away. Select Device Manager from the left sidebar.

Step 4: Click on Messages.

Step 5: Check the preview and select messages you want to transfer.

Step 6: Select the to PC button at the upper right corner.

Step 7: Click on the type of export file. You can select TXT, PDF, or HTML format.

From the same menu, you have an option to print out iPhone messages as well. AnyTrans is perfectly compatible with most iPhone models running iOS 14 or higher.

AnyTrans in Action

AnyTrans Pricing and Availability

The software is available on Windows and Mac. Pricing starts at $39.99 per year, but you can opt for the lifetime plan at $59.99. Are you planning to use AnyTrans on more than one PC or Mac? The family plan might be the perfect pick for you at $79.99.

If you are unsatisfied with the software experience, the company promises a 60-days money-back guarantee. What’s not to like here?

We aren’t surprised to already see that AnyTrans has more than 10 million users. What are you waiting for? Follow the steps above and save iPhone messages to your computer with a single click.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.