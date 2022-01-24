WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Focus Mode Support, Voice Recording Pause/Resume Function

The latest WhatsApp update for iPhone finally brings features that have been in the pipeline for several months, including the ability to pause and resume voice message recording, support for Focus modes, and Twitter-like profile pictures in message notifications.

The latest WhatsApp update for iOS bearing version number 22.2.75 brings support for Focus modes on iOS 15. This means that instead of having a blanket do-not-disturb setting for all WhatsApp notifications, you will be able to configure who can message you even when Focus is enabled.

Additionally, WhatsApp now allows iPhone users to pause and resume voice message recordings before they are sent. This helps avoid the pain of re-recording messages if you are interrupted. The same feature is currently being tested for the desktop client of the messaging service.

The third highlight of the update is the profile pictures that can be seen alongside message notifications on iOS now, just like Twitter’s notifications. Beta versions of WhatsApp reveal that the messaging platform has more feature updates in the pipeline for iOS. Users could soon react to WhatsApp messages just like on iMessage. Users will also be able to configure reactions, although beta testers still can’t use this feature.

The above-mentioned new features are rolling out to iPhone users around the world in the next few weeks.