WhatsApp Testing Ability to Transfer Chats from Android to iPhone

Last year, WhatsApp rolled out a feature that allowed you to transfer your chat history from iPhone to Android. Unfortunately, the app doesn’t allow chat transfers from Android to iPhone just yet. However, that is set to change soon, according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an “importing chat history” feature that will let you move your chats from an Android device to an iPhone. First spotted on the WhatsApp beta for iOS v22.2.74, this functionality hasn’t rolled out for everyone just yet as it is still under development.

To initiate the transfer process, WhatsApp will first prompt you to import your chat history when you set up the app on your new iPhone. As seen in the screenshots, “You will not be able to import later if you skip this step”, which indicates that you can only transfer your chat history after setting up WhatsApp on your new iPhone for the first time. You may not be able to restore your chats if you’ve previously installed the app on your iOS device. Furthermore, you will need the Move to iOS app to migrate your chat history.

The ability to transfer chat history from Android to iPhone is a highly-requested feature, so the upcoming “importing chat history” capability will come as a respite to those worrying about losing chats while switching to an iPhone. However, until the feature is rolled out to everyone, you’ll have to rely on third-party apps for the same. On the other hand, if you wish to migrate WhatsApp data from iPhone to Android, you can check out our nifty guide for a hassle-free restoration process.