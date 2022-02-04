2022 iPad Air and iPhone SE 3 Reportedly Enter Mass Production Ahead of Spring Launch

Japanese blog Mac Otakara reports that Apple’s suppliers have commenced production of the 2022 iPad Air and iPhone SE 3. The report also confirms several aspects of these devices that we have heard through multiple rumors.

Citing reliable sources, Mac Otakara says iPhone SE 3 has the same chassis used in the current-generation model. As speculated previously, major changes seem to be reserved for later revisions of the iPhone SE. The only significant improvement in the 2022 model would be a faster A15 Bionic chip and 5G support. Additionally, while the device will reportedly support Qi wireless charging, it will miss out on MagSafe support.

Additionally, the supply chain sources claim that the 2022 iPad Air will resemble the iPad mini 6 in terms of features. The upcoming model would feature an A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP ultra-wide angle selfie camera, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and support for 5G. The front camera is also said to support Center Stage — a feature Apple debuted with the M1 iPad Pro range in 2021. The iPad Air is the only iPad that doesn’t support Center Stage yet. The report claims that the design remains largely unchanged from the current-generation iPad Air. The 2022 iPad Air will have a 10.9-inch display with slim bezels, a USB-C port, and a power button that integrates Touch ID.

Apple is likely to unveil the 2022 iPad Air and the iPhone SE 3 in the spring this year, with an event in March or April. What are your expectations for the upcoming products? Share them with us in the comments section below.