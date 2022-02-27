Alleged iPhone 14 Pro Leaked Schematics Show Actual Size of Hole + Pill Cutouts

Alleged schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro Max have leaked online, showing the front’s new hole + pill design. Rumors so far have suggested the iPhone 14 Pro series could ditch the notch and instead feature both pill-shaped and a hole-punch cutout.

The new schematics show that the hole + pill setup could take up more space on the display than what renders have previously shown. The leak originally surfaced on Weibo from an unverified source, though Jon Prosser confirmed it through his sources.

It could be argued that the pill + hole-punch combination looks worse than the notch implementation on the current iPhones. However, these are just leaked schematics, and the final design will likely look a lot different, especially with a black coating on top. Apple needs the pill to house the Face ID sensors as, unlike other Android manufacturers, it does not rely solely on the front camera for face unlock.

For 2022 iPhones, Apple is only expected to adopt the new hole + pill design for the front on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Interestingly, Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants believes that the company will get entirely rid of the notch with the 2023 iPhones.

The dual hole punch design on the iPhone Pro models will be seen on all 4 models in 2023. Hopefully the holes will get smaller… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 27, 2022

While not ideal, it does look like Apple’s hole + pill design would be an ideal solution until under-display Face ID tech becomes a reality. It would also give the company’s phones a unique look, as almost all other phones in the market feature a punch-hole display to house the front camera.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature four models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes. The entire lineup is expected to debut with a new design, higher resolution cameras, and an upgraded cooling system. The non-Pro models will continue to house a notch, as seen on the existing iPhones.