Almost Half of the US Uses AirPods and Beats Headphones

A recent survey revealed that Apple’s AirPods and Beats — also an Apple-owned company since 2014 — dominate the headphone market in the United States, together controlling almost 50 percent of the market.

According to Statista’s Global Consumer Survey, the two Apple-owned product ranges account for half of the US headphone market. The survey sought the opinions of 4,220 adults during 2021. The poll results showed that over 34.4 percent of the respondents used AirPods, while 15.3 percent used Beats products. Together, they control 49.7 percent of the headphone market in the country.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives estimates that the AirPods range has grown into a $20 billion annual business for Apple. This year, the company is reportedly on track to sell 100 million AirPods units in 2022. Meanwhile, Statista’s survey showed that Bose came a close third, with 12.5 percent of respondents claiming they use the company’s products. The survey also showed that LG Electronics had the smallest market share, at just 7 percent.

Apple’s AirPods are now in their third iteration, while the second-generation AirPods Pro is rumored to be in the pipeline. Do you use AirPods or Beats headphones? Is the survey an accurate representation of how many people use audio gear from these brands? Tell us in the comments section!