Dedicated ‘Apple Classical’ App Could Be in the Works for Classical Music Lovers

A reference to an ‘Apple Classical’ app has been found in the latest beta build of Apple Music for Android. This may come as good news to classical music aficionados, as it could mean that a standalone app may be releasing soon.

Sleuths at 9to5Google discovered a string in the code for the Android Apple Music beta, referring to the name ‘Apple Classical,’ along with the upcoming ability to open a track in the new app.

<string name=”open_in_apple_classical”>Open in Apple Classical</string>

Apple’s classical music endeavors can be traced back to last year in August, when it acquired Primephonic, a classical music streaming service. Just months later, the standalone app was shut down, and subscribers were told that it was partnering with Apple to build a classical music app by early 2022.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, spoke of the partnership.

We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favourite for classical enthusiasts. Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.

Apple said that it is working on a “dedicated experience” for classical music fans, which would include the “best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.”

Just this week, Apple added another music-related addition to its repertoire by acquiring a startup called AI Music.

Do you think the upcoming Classical Music app will overcome the shortcomings of Apple Music? Music lovers, let us know in the comments!