Report: iPhone Users Spent More Than Twice on Subscriptions Than Android Users in 2021

Mobile users appear to be spending more than ever on subscription apps, with consumer purchases scaling an all-time high in 2021. App Store users spent more than twice the amount of money on subscription services than Google Play users, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Moreover, the App Store raked in significantly more revenue than Google Play. The top 100 non-game subscription apps on the App Store generated $13.5 billion in revenue, nearly triple that of Google Play’s $4.8 billion. US-spending shows a similar trend, with the former bagging $6 billion versus the latter’s $2.5 billion.

However, Google Play outperformed the App Store when it came to growth, with a 78 percent YoY increase. The latter registered a 31 percent YoY growth.

YouTube topped the charts when it came to consumer spending in the US as well as worldwide and generated $1.2 billion worldwide and $566.5 million in the US. Tinder secured second place in both categories. Overall, Google apps emerged the winner as it netted the highest income across the board with YouTube and Google One being the top-earners.

The report notes that subscription-based video on demand (VOD) apps such as Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu have seen a rapid rate of adoption as users are getting accustomed to streaming premium content. Social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter are also catching on to the subscription business model. With more platforms adding subscription systems, App Store spending may continue to grow in the future as well.