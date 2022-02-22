Apple Hit With Another €5 Million Fine by Dutch Antitrust Authority Over Dating Apps’ Payment System Dispute

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has levied yet another five million euro ($5.6 million) fine against Apple in a dispute over third-party payment options for dating apps. So far, the iPhone maker’s fines have grown to a total of 25 million euros, which could go up to 50 million euros if it doesn’t comply with the Dutch watchdog’s regulatory requirements.

ACM accuses Apple of refusing to suggest serious proposals regarding alternate payment options for dating apps in the Netherlands. In a statement to TechCrunch, the Dutch regulatory body says that the firm’s “so-called ‘solutions’ continue to create too many barriers for dating-app providers.”

In the past week, we did not receive any new proposals from Apple with which they would comply with ACM’s requirements. That is why Apple will have to pay a fifth penalty payment. That means that the total amount of all penalty payments currently stands at 25 million euros. We have clearly explained to Apple how they can comply with ACM’s requirements. So far, however, they have refused to put forward any serious proposals. We find Apple’s attitude regrettable, especially so since ACM’s requirements were upheld in court on December 24. Apple’s so-called ‘solutions’ continue to create too many barriers for dating-app providers that wish to use their own payment systems.

Back in January, Apple agreed to comply with ACM’s competition rules, but with some caveats such as submitting separate app binaries. Moreover, the Cupertino-based company still took a commission of 27 percent on such apps, registering a measly three percent decrease when compared to its regular 30 percent commission. The Dutch regulator found these conditions unreasonable and added that if Apple fails to comply with the order, it will not hesitate to “impose another order subject to periodic penalty payments.”