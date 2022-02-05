Apple Could Launch a Foldable iPhone in 2023

Several rumors suggest that Apple could unveil a foldable iPhone sometime next year. Most recently, Display Supply Chain (DSCC) analyst Ross Young mentioned that the foldable iPhone is on the cards for 2023 at the earliest, but 2024 is a more likely target timeframe.

We haven’t heard much about the foldable iPhone from the rumor mill in recent months, but several reports in the past suggest Apple is working on an iPhone with a hinge behind the scenes. In September 2020, a report claimed that Apple sought samples of foldable displays from Samsung for testing. A rumor from reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also hinted at a 2024 launch. Kuo revised his prediction to 2023 in May 2021. Reports dating back to 2017 suggest Apple also considered LG Innotek as a potential supplier for the foldable iPhone’s PCB.

In May last year, Kuo claimed that the first foldable iPhone would sport an 8-inch QHD+ OLED display unit in terms of specifications. He added that the company would ship 15 to 20 million foldable units in the launch year itself. In January 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple had commenced “early work” on a foldable iPhone with in-display Touch ID and an “invisible hinge.”

Presently, the foldable smartphone market is dominated by offerings from Samsung, such as the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. The initial foldable devices from Samsung gained notoriety for several teething troubles, which have been ironed out in several iterations. Kuo has remarked that Apple would need to address various vital issues to launch a foldable iPhone as soon as 2023. He added it would be no surprise if the product launch was delayed to 2024.

Would Apple’s maiden foldable iPhone also have several issues, or would it learn from Samsung’s mistakes and benefit from the technological improvements? Please tell us what you think in the comments section.