Apple Could Launch iPhone SE 3 and 2022 iPad Air on March 8

Apple has been rumored to announce the iPhone SE 3 and a refreshed iPad Air in spring this year. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the company will be holding a virtual event on March 8 to unveil these products.

Like all other launch events held in the last two years, this one too will be held virtually. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 is expected to be a minor refresh with a faster A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and an updated camera. A bigger redesign is in the works but is planned for 2024. Nonetheless, if the price tag remains the same as the current-gen iPhone SE, the upcoming model could be a hit among buyers on a tight budget.

The 2022 iPad Air refresh will also focus on internal upgrades with a faster chip and 5G connectivity. The front camera will be bumped to 12MP in resolution to support Center Stage, a feature that’s present across all other iPads and keeps you in focus while on a video call. The report also claims that Apple will launch a new Mac, though details are short on whether it would be the iMac Pro or the high-end Mac mini.

Additionally, Apple will also release iOS 15.4 to the public in the first half of March. This is a significant point update of the OS that adds several new features like Face ID with a mask, new emoji, Universal Control, and more. You can read about everything new in iOS 15.4 here.

After the March event, Apple is expected to hold WWDC in June to unveil iOS 16, watchOS 9, and more. It also has several keynotes planned in the second half of the year to announce new iPhones, Apple Watch, and Macs.