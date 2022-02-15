Apple Adds iPhone 6 Plus to its Vintage Product List and Obsoletes Fourth-Gen iPad

Apple has added the aging iPhone 6 Plus to its list of vintage products, more than seven years after it was released in 2014. The device was first launched along with the iPhone 6 in September 2014. Moreover, the fourth-generation iPad is now officially considered obsolete.

The iPhone 6 Plus was discontinued after a mere two years, in 2016, soon after the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus. On the other hand, the iPhone 6 has not yet achieved the vintage status as it has been on sale for longer period of time. The device has been available as recently as 2018, after it was relaunched in 2017 as a midrange ‌iPhone,‌ so it won’t be making its way into Apple’s vintage product list at least for another few years. The ‌iPhone‌ 6 and 6 Plus were the first devices with support for Apple Pay.

The fourth-generation ‌iPad‌, which was released in 2012, has officially made its way to Apple’s list of obsolete devices, although it was internally marked as obsolete back in November last year. Released in November 2012, the fourth-gen iPad was the first in the lineup to feature the Lightning connector. Besides, the mid-2010 and late 2021 Mac mini models were also officially marked as obsolete today.

Products that Apple has stopped distributing for five to seven years get added to its vintage list. The iPhone maker is required by law to offer service and parts for vintage devices for up to seven years, and repairs are subject to the availability of parts. These products are then marked as “obsolete” once they cross the seven-year mark. The company does not offer hardware service for obsolete products, with the exception of MacBooks that are “eligible for an additional battery-only repair period.”