Apple Could Soon Repair Face ID without Replacing Your iPhone

Apple’s latest step to reduce its carbon footprint could benefit scores of iPhone users. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon have access to a new component that would help avoid complete iPhone replacements for Face ID repairs.

Based on information in an internal memo, MacRumors reports that Apple will soon provide repair technicians with a new part containing the TrueDepth Camera hardware for Face ID and front camera module. They would be able to use just this component in iPhones instead of performing an “iPhone Rear System” repair. In turn, it would help reduce the number of whole-unit repairs and the waste generated from the avoidable ones.

The memo reportedly states that the iPhone XS and newer models will be able to take advantage of this new repair method. Apple introduced Face ID with the iPhone X in 2017 but it appears to be excluded from the list of devices that could avail of this repair. The memo also states that the Apple Service Toolkit will help technicians know when they can repair just the Face ID system using the new component.

We hope that once this repair is publicly available at Apple Authorized Service Providers, some of the financial savings would be passed on to consumers because it could be cheaper to replace just the TrueDepth Camera system instead of the whole iPhone. The training material and documentation associated with this new service part will reportedly be available at a later date.

