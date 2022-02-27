Apple Watch Series 8 Could Pack ‘Major Updates’ to Activity Tracking

Contrary to rumors, the Apple Watch Series 7 refresh last year turned out to be a pretty minor one, with the bigger screen being the only notable highlight. However, a new report claims Apple has bigger plans with the Apple Watch Series 8 this year.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the Apple Watch lineup could receive its biggest upgrade since the release of the original model. The Cupertino company is rumored to release three new wearables this year: the Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and a new rugged version meant for extreme outdoor use. A rumor even suggested that the leaked Apple Watch Series 7 from last year were actually of the Apple Watch Series 8.

I think this year will be the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model. I’m looking for three new models this fall: an Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports.

Apart from new variants, Apple could update the internals with a faster chip and offer enhanced activity tracking.

Gurman adds that Apple is not expected to introduce any new health sensors on the wearables this year, though a temperature sensor is in the works and could make its way inside the watch if it’s ready in time. Lastly, this could also be the year Apple finally stops selling the Apple Watch Series 3, a smartwatch that it has been selling since its release in September 2017 despite offering sub-par performance now.