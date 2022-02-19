Best Apple Deals of the Week: iPad Pro, M1 Pro MacBook Pro, More Heavily Discounted on Amazon

Amazon has some attractive deals on Apple products. If you are in the market for Apple’s tablets, computers, wearables, and accessories, now’s the time to pick up some gear at a hefty discount.

iPad Air

From a value standpoint, the new iPad Air is an excellent proposition. The fourth-gen 10.9-inch iPad Air is discounted by $100, selling for $779 instead of $879. It offers 256GB of storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity. The model with 64GB storage and just Wi-Fi connectivity is also discounted by $60, selling for $539.

➤Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

iPad Pro

This weekend, Amazon has discounted several models of the 2021 iPad Pro. You can save up to $300 if you go for one of the higher-end models with plenty of storage.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,349 – Deal ($150 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,799 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $949 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Space Gray for $1,999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Silver for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Silver for $1,099 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Silver for $1,299 – Deal ($100 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,655 – Deal ($144 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB), Space Gray for $2,099 – Deal ($199 off)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 2TB), Silver for $2,099 – Deal ($300 off)

iPad Mini

The iPad mini is easily among the best compact tablets available in the market right now. The 2021 iPad mini comes with Apple’s A15 Bionic, the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 range. Amazon has discounted the 2021 model with Wi-Fi connectivity and 256GB of storage. You can pick it up for $599 instead of $649, a $50 discount. The 64GB storage variant is also discounted by $25, so you can get it for just $474 instead of $499.

➤Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is discounted on Amazon. You can enjoy a substantial $74 discount on the $249 sticker price and pay just $175 to get one now. They offer all the bells and whistles such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio paired with an excellent in-ear design.

➤Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is Apple’s flagship offering in the audio gear category. These over-the-ear headphones offer all the benefits of the AirPods Pro, albeit with a different design. You get Spatial Audio, ANC, and the acoustic goodness of Apple’s H1 chip. It is available on Amazon for just $449, a $100 discount on the $549 sticker price.

➤Amazon [Deal]

AirPods 2

If the AirPods Pro doesn’t fit your budget, you’re in luck because Apple’s second-generation AirPods are also discounted on the e-commerce website. They can be purchased for just $100 — a $59 discount on the $159+ list price.

➤Amazon [Deal]

M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Apple’s M1 Pro-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro launched last year is up for grabs at a significant discount of $200. Instead of selling for $2,499, it is available for $2,299. The discounted model comes with 512GB storage and 16GB of RAM mated to the M1 Pro with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is also discounted by $200 on Amazon. You can pick it up for just $1,799 instead of the $1,999 list price. It comes with an 8-core CPU, a 14-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

➤Amazon [Deal] | [Deal]

Apple Watch Series 7

If you’re looking for a wearable, the Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s latest and greatest offering in the segment. It is currently on sale on Amazon, selling for just $349 after a $50 discount. It offers GPS connectivity, a 41mm Midnight Aluminum case, and a Midnight Sport band.

➤Amazon [Deal]

Found a better deal on the Apple products listed above? Drop a comment and share them with our readers!